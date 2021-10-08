The Deputy National Chairman, Southwest Agenda 2023 (SWAGA ‘23) Senator Adesoji Akanbi, has once reiterated that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the ultimate pathfinder, who is proactive and a problem solver for the next political dispensation.

Senator Adesoji Akanbi said this while briefing newsmen at Thursday’s formal launch of SWAGA’ 2023 in Lagos State.

The event which was also attended by the Governor of Lagos state, His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other stalwart party members, Akanbi said the carnival-like event is an eye-opener to the popularuty of the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At the event, Lagos state Governor Sanwo-Olu who was accompanied by all members of the State Executive Council, lawmakers in the State House of Assembly, and members of Conference 57, formally unveiled the political group, declaring total support for the group’s agenda,

Sanwo-Olu said SWAGA was formed based on the belief in Tinubu’s vision and political philosophy that prioritise development of human capital and economy.

The Governor described the APC National Leader as a “core political thinker” of the contemporary generation, noting that Tinubu’s constituency in progressive politics stood him out as a beacon and rallying figure capable of delivering directional leadership to the country in the next dispensation.

He said: “Asiwaju Tinubu’s story has been a legend in vision, passion and action. These three values stand him out among his contemporaries in national politics today. It is no wonder the man stretches his arm of fellowship beyond Lagos, the State he led for eight years as a Governor and in which he bequeathed the legacy we are building on. He is nationalist in thinking and progressive in action.

“The SWAGA we are launching in Lagos today is a demonstration of Tinubu’s enduring political principles and strong vision. Those behind the movement took the three values and push them with passion. What we are witnessing today is the action from the vision and passion; this is what SWAGA represents. By the grace of God, we will drive this agenda to logical end and we will all witness the inauguration of our political icon come 2023.”

Sanwo-Olu assured the proponents of the movement of his continued support, promising to mobilise more political support for the group. He said he would join hands with SWAGA coordinators to take the agenda beyond the Southwest region and make it a national movement.

Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said Tinubu personified the progress the Nigerians had been yearning for, drumming support for the APC National Leader.

“If we want true progress, employment, security and development, we all know who is capable of creating these opportunities for us. He is Asiwaju,” Dr. Hamzat said.

On why Lagos state is the last state to be visited, Senator Adeyeye said:

“Lagos is the last state to be visited since the movement started last December, we were rooting for all political and traditional rulers across the Southwest to be in tune with the agenda being pushed by the group.”

Vanguard News Nigeria