Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, has warned some political elements feeling threatened by the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stop whipping up sentiments about his age.

Akanbi, a former Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, argued that antecedent and capacity should be the yard stick to measure an aspirant’s suitability for the 2023 presidential seat.

Sen. Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, made the disclosure in Badagry, Lagos state, during the on-going tour of the state by South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) 2023,

He suggested that the youth population should rather root for a presidential aspirant with evidence of quality service delivery.

“It’s not a matter of being young; it’s a matter of marketing a product. We are talking about empirical evidences, what he has done in the past and presently doing,” he said.

The Senator also noted that Tinubu has demonstrated over the years, that he is a leader who spots and utilises human talents to achieve results.

He said, “the team of a government determines the mind of the leader. Let me give you an example, when Bola Tinubu was governor of Lagos State, his team members were quite young. He is a talent hunter, he looks for younger people who have quality and what it takes, brushes them up and makes them take the mantle of the leadership of the country.

“At the moment, look at Tinubu’s (Governorship) Commissioner’s list in the present federal government and look at the role they are even playing – that is even a pointer to convince the youths to support Tinubu. There were many older people around in Lagos, but he chose to take the risk on the youth, look at the result. See Tinubu as a captain of a team.”

Senator Akanbi, who is the Vice National Chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) 2023, also recalled that as Governor, Tinubu, with the support of his cabinet, ran Lagos state successfully for several years when the Olusegun Obasanjo-led federal government ceased the state’s monthly federal allocation.

Meanwhile the SWAGA train led by Senator Dayo Adeyeye has been sweeping through Lagos state since yesterday, with a grand visit to Badagry to pay homage to the Akran of Badagry, His Royal Majesty De Wheno, Aholo Menu- Toyi I OFR, and other Obas to seek their royal blessings and endorsement for the All Progressives Congress leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest the 2023 Presidential elections.

Responding to the visitors, the Akran of Badagry spoke through Oba Agano Toniyoni Aholu of Agbamathen.

“We are strongly behind Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and we pray that God will make our request a dream come through.

Even the blind and deaf in the country can attest to his good deeds.

“We are also optimistic that Nigerians in their large numbers will give him the necessary support, ” the Akran of Badagry said.

In attendance during the visit were Oba Oyekan Ilufemiloye, Possi III, Alapa of Apa kingdom; Oba Moses Ayinde Agboke Joye, Onilogbo of Ilobbo Kingdom; Oba Friday Oladele Kosoko Oniworo of Iworo kingdom, Aholu Saheed Adamson, Aholu of Ajido Kingdom; Oba Isreal Adewale Okoya Okikiola, Onibereko of Ibekereko Kingdom; Oba Abraham Ogabi Oyikilu Ajagun of Imeke Kingdom; Oba Olalekan Ogungbe James Okiki, Arolagbade II, Aholu of Kuweme Kingdom.

Other distinguished royal fathers were, Oba Samuel Owolabani; De-Yeti I, Aholu of Ajara Topa kingdom; Oba Agano Toniyoni, Aholu of Agamathen Kingdom; Oba Ebenezer Koshoedo; Thalunno I of Ajara Vetho Kingdom; Oba Samuel Olusegun Wheto, Aholu of Dale-Whedakoh; and Oba Jimoh Fabiyi; De-Sano I, Aholu of Ikoga Kingdom.

Political figures such as Akinsanya Sanni Ajose, Deputy Chairman of APC, Lagos State; Hon. Teliat Onilude, Badagry Local Government Chairman; Hon. Samson Olatunde, Chairman Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) were equally present at Akran’s palace, while Hon. Joseph Gbenu, Chairman Badagry West LCDA gave the vote of thanks.

On the SWAGA’23 Entourage were representatives from Lagos, Oyo, Ogun ,Osun ,Ekiti and Ondo namely Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, , Senator, Tony Adeniyi, Hon. Monsuru Alao, Hon. Otunba Yomi Ogunnusi, Hon Oye Ojo ,Hon Ayo Omidiran, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, Hon Rotimi Makinde, Hon. Oloruntoba Oke, Hon. kola Peregrino, Hon Kafila Ogbara, Hon. Sunday Adepoju, Hon. Deji Jakande, Hon. Hakeem Munir, Rt. Hon. Adewale Omirin, Hon.Bosun Oladele ,the General secretary Hon. Gani Dauda, Hon. Mukaila Musa, Hon. Ladi Owolabi and others.

