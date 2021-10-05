The South-West Agenda for Asiwaju(SWAGA’23) has said that the zoning arrangement of presidential ticket in Nigeria should be in favor of the Southern region to give every part of the country a sense of belonging.

Sen. Adedayo Adeyeye, the National Chairman of the group, made this known during the sensitisation visit of the group to the traditional rulers of Ikeja and Lagos Division in Lagos on Monday.

The former minister of works said that if the presidential ticket comes to the south, it would bring unity among the Southern and the northern region of the country.

Adeyeye, a former National Democratic Coalition; NADECO spokesman said anybody could come out for Presidency from the south as the zone is not constituted by South-West alone.

“The group believes that the principle of rotation between the North and the South should be sustained in order to give every part of the country a sense of belonging”.

“We must forget our division in terms of ethnicity and come together. There are three geopolitical zones in the south and each of them is qualified to produce the president.

However, we are saying that there is someone in the south whose personality is highly acceptable in all parts of the country. We are putting our best foot forward to maximize our advantage,”he said.

Adeyeye who lead others like: Sen Rilwan Akanbi, Sen Anthony Adeniyi,Hon Oyetunde Ojo,Hon Rotimi Makinde,Hon Ayo Omidiran, Apostle Oloruntoba Oke,Hon Isiaq Akinlade, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde, Hon Lanrw Odubote,Hon Sunday Adepoju,Hon Monsuru Alao Mrs Kafilat Ogbara, Hon Akim Muniru,Hon Deji Jakande, Folashade Oba and others said the group was happy that the northerners are also clamoring that power should be move to the south.

He noted that the motive of the group was predicated on people having the person that they could get justice from and the system would be fair to them.

The senator noted that they had been able to prove to the doubting Thomases that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is acceptable by the generality of the people in the country.

“We have heard what the traditional rulers have said in all the six states in the zone. Now we want to move to the other geopolitical zones.

The work we are doing now is already encouraging similar movement in all the geopolitical zones in the country”, he said

The Secretary-General, SWAGA’23 Hon. Bosun Oladele, said the traditional rulers were the custodian of our heritage and they have the mandate to oversee the affairs of the people.

Oladele said they came to pay homage to the traditional rulers because they cannot do anything without putting the traditional rulers into consideration.

Responding, the Head of Ikeja division of Obas, Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi; Onigando of igando described the All Progressives Congress National leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the most acceptable and qualified Nigerian Presidential candidate come 2023.

Gbadamosi said the 65 traditional rulers in ikeja division had endorsed Tinubu, saying that God would give him the grace to attain the position.

The Onigando of Igando said Tinubu would emerge as President and prayed for the team and assured them of total support.

Also, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, said Tinubu, a former Lagos Governor, was the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akiolu, represented by Oba Tijani Akiloye, the Ojomu of Ajiran Land in Eti-Osa, said all the traditional rulers in the Lagos Division are in full support of the call on Tinubu to contest the Presidency of the country.