By Gabriel Olawale

FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, Sunday, warned that any zoning arrangement that gives north the Chairmanship position of the party and leaves the Presidency open is incongruous, unwholesome and a recipe for disaster.

George, in a statement urged the party leadership to abide by the zoning arrangement laid down by its founding fathers.

He said: “The six key positions are the President, Vice President, National Chairman, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF. All these positions are zoned because of the necessity of national belonging and accommodation. Every section of this nation must have a sense of equitable participation in our national life. This has been the enduring pivot of our democratic experience since 1999.

“There is now a threat to this unwritten doctrine. In a nation reeling with divisive politics, marred with discord and ethnic distrust, it is rather inexplicable that the stakeholders in our party cannot be firm and decisive about an issue that will inevitably affect the future of our party and the nation.

“This is not the time for uncertainties and half measures. Our vision must be clear. Our goal must be certain. Our resolve must be sincere. We can only reclaim the center in 2023 only if every section of this great nation is treated as co-equal and a significant partner in the national voyage.

“There is no other way. Zoning of all the six key offices will continue to ensure a strong and healthy democratic nation anchored on the fairness doctrine. I am using this opportunity to call on all stakeholders to come together and reaffirm this great vision of our founding fathers.

“Let us do what is right. Let us do what is proper. Let us revisit the precedents that have sustained us and put us in good stead among Nigeria people. This is my advice to all the ranks and files of the party. And this is the only way we can appeal to the generality of our people and win the presidency in 2023.”