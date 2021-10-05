Demand reversal of zoning formula

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Ahead of the October 31 national convention, a coalition of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Youth Groups, yesterday kicked against what it called the overbearing attitude of governors elected on the platform of the party.

The youth groups are also not happy with the manner the governors have taken over the party, relegating other organs to the background.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, head of the coalition groups, Obianuju Ogoko expressed displeasure at the turn of events in the PDP in recent times.

She said: “In the wake of the thundering displeasure over the recent overbearing influence of PDP governors by party members, we, the PDP youths and ambassadors of good governance, have taken up the responsibility of speaking to the issues that currently bedevil our party, as it would appear that the expected voices of our elders who should provide a firm direction in times of conflict have grown weary.

“PDP is renown as a party of the masses and as such, the new trend where our esteemed governors are seen to take over the affairs of party organs, party administration and all-party decision-making processes, is rooted in autocracy and does not portray an example of the PDP of our dreams and of youthful Nigerians.

“We wish to inform our governors that whilst they have refused to heed all reason and overtures for peace and reconciliation as expected of an indivisible family, we are left with no option than to send this public message, stating categorically that the recent stranglehold on our dear party by governors which is currently in opposition will only spell doom and lead to mass exodus of members who have come to erroneously believe, that PDP has been bequeathed and hijacked by a few governors who do not have regard for political participation of ordinary party members. A party in opposition should spread love and kindness not totalitarianism,” she added.

Continuing, she stressed that “we are aware that our party is built on the premise that a nobody and a young person without connections and godfather, can rise through the PDP party structure to prominence.

However, in recent times, we regrettably observed, that our governors have taken to actions and engagements that demean their converted offices, such as taking up appointments as chairmen, deputy chairmen and even secretaries of committees

“Does it mean that all other members of the PDP family are incapable and not qualified to handle party assignments? if so, we wish to know in advance, if our governors will occupy all executive positions when we win power in 2023?

“If our past leaders were so distrusting, how would our current governors have risen to fame? This is not the party your sons and daughters expect to inherit. By these actions, our governors are sending a negative message to young people that our party is foreclosed to youth advancement and youth leadership

“Whilst our party leaders may not see the raging tornado trotting down our hills, we the young members of the PDP are aware, that the average Nigerian youth will not want to be mobilized into a political party where governors breathe down the neck of members and make all decisions down to who opens the PDP gates at the national secretariat. This is totally undemocratic,” she further noted.

They also called on the governors to retreat and refrain from direct and indirect interference in party administration and focus on governance at the state levels, even as they called for liberty for the Board of Trustees, BoT, National Executive Committee, NEC, to enable them exercise their statutory authority as decision making organs of the party.

According to Ogoko, “it is common knowledge that our party executives are cajoled and compelled to favour some governors because of monitory gifts. These party officials should be incorruptible as persons of honour who are supposed to stand as the conscience and voice of reason of our dear party at all times.

“We further plead with our southern governors to step back from taking position with the All Progressives Congress, APC, who have failed Nigerians and are at the verge of extinction. Your alliance with the APC is confusing the Nigerian populace as to the position and trajectory of our party and deterring them from taking a firm stand with us

“We specifically request that in the interest of justice, equity and inclusiveness and to ensure that PDP has a remote chance of winning the APC in the forthcoming Presidential election, that PDP’s national chairmanship position be zoned to the South (South-West) and its Presidential ticket should be zoned to the North who have only served four years out of PDP’s 16 years of Presidency.”

Vanguard News Nigeria