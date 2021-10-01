By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Hundreds of Benue youths, elders, women, okada riders, bus drivers, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members and students yesterday besieged the popular JS Tarka Foundation in Makurdi to receive and endorse the immediate past Chief Press Secretary to the Benue State Governor, Terver Akase who resigned to formally join the 2023 governorship race.

The former spokesman yesterday tendered his resignation letter to the Governor and addressed the press before proceeding to Tarka Foundation where he was received by the jubilant crowd of supporters.

The various groups who had thronged the venue of the reception as early as 9am took turns to shower praises on Akase for demonstrating courage by joining the governorship race.

Speaking on behalf of the political class, former House of Representatives candidate in Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency, Terhide Utaan, described Akase’s ambition as a Benue people’s project given his intelligence, determination and capacity to succeed as Governor.

Utaan said “Akase’s governorship ambition is a Benue peoples project because he represents all segments of the state especially the ordinary people as one who rose from a humble beginning to be where he is today.”

He expressed confidence in the ability of the former CPS to give priority to the issue of security and build on the successes of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law initiated and implemented by Governor Samuel Ortom.

Speaking on behalf of students, President of West African Students Union, WASU, Comrade Romans Pillah who is also from Benue State, said students had decided to endorse the governorship ambition of Mr. Akase because of his constant support for the youths and his capacity in diligently carrying out all assignments given to him.

He said they took their stand “based on the fact that Akase has proven to be a man who loves humanity and treats everyone who comes to him equally devoid of ethnic, political or religious sentiments.”

The students also presented a customized flag to the governorship hopeful and urged him to go and win the race in 2023.

Another speaker at the event was a nollywood actress, Miss Dooshima Ochepo who spoke on behalf of Benue youths in diaspora, saying that “Akase is a man with proven integrity and track record for success and youths of the state will unanimously stand for a man they know and trust.”

Also present at the event were former Chairman of Konshisha Local Government Area, Omo Lele, retired permanent Secretary, Akaagerger Iber and the current Deputy Chairman of Agatu LGA, John Ikwulono.