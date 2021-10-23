Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has advised members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta Central Senatorial District to remain united in their quest for the governorship seat in 2023.

The governor gave the advice on Saturday while addressing party faithful at a rally organised by leadership of the party in the zone to welcome returnees and those who decamped from opposition party to PDP in Sapele on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Monday Igbuya, led those who decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to PDP.

Others who decamped from APC include former member of House of Representatives, Chief Solomon Edoja; Hon. Julius Akpovoka, Chief Francis Aguonigho, Chief Spin Ogboru, Chief Anthony Enakpoya and Chief David Ukueku.

Okowa commended the defectors saying that the party was a very organised family in the country and strong enough to win in all the local government areas in Delta Central in 2023.

He described Igbuya as a friend and ally who contributed immensely to his emergence as governor in 2015.

Okowa said, ”Anybody contesting political office must put his house in order. I have spoken and I hope you have heard me.

“Our goal is to deliver PDP in all local governments in the state.

“In 2015, we won in four local government areas in Delta Central; in 2019, we won in six local government areas; in 2023, we will win in all eight local government areas of Delta Central.

“We are one united family in PDP and once we take that decision we will all stand by it.

“It’s not about me but about what is good for all Deltans, and at the appropriate time, we will meet and take a decision which will be for the overall good of all Deltans.”

Receiving the returnees, the State PDP Chairman, Chief Kingsley Esiso, said the party was the only visible and well-organised political party in the state.

“I welcome you all to this great consolidation rally put together by our party in the Delta Central Senatorial District.

“Here in Delta, there is only one political party led by our amiable governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa.

“I have seen a lot of banners for aspirants but I want to advise that as they go about their campaign, they should be very peaceful about it.

“We also have aspirants from all parts of Delta; just as you have the right to aspire, others also have the right to aspire,” Esiso said.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman of PDP Delta Central, Dr Patrick Fovie, had said that the rally was organised to welcome returning party members who went on “political sabbatical”.

He commended Gov. Okowa for his leadership sagacity, describing him as an “epitome of probity and accountability” in governance.

Other party leaders who spoke at the rally included Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, Chief Ighoyota Amori and Chief John Oguma.

They said that the rally was a preparation towards 2023, adding that the district was ready to produce the next governor of the state.(NAN).

Vanguard News Nigeria