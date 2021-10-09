Barr. Nonso Henry Nwaebili

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Anambra State on protocol matters Mr.Nonso Nwaebili has given a template to youths who intend to run for office in 2023 while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for refusing the statement on the state of emergency in Anambra.

Politics is just like Football, the game must be played without emotional attachment but in reality with the focus on good governance.

According to Nwaabili, the work start now, I do not know too much but the different strategies should be toward delivering good governance which is lacking in the political space now.

“We can only continue to build the electorate’s confidence if the few elected youths deliver good governance within their areas”.

“we lost young people last year October 20th, 2020 which will mark one year in exactly two weeks, protesting for certain legitimate rights in 2023 is another opportunity to seek these redresses legitimately without exposing ourselves and our dear Country to destructive analysis and imminent danger.