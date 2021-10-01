By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Chief of Staff to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Mr. Terwase Orbunde has resigned his appoint to contest the 2023 governorship election.

The resignation of Mr. Orbunde was conveyed in a letter he addressed and submitted to the Secretary to the State Governemnt, SSG, Thursday in Makurdi.

A copy of the letter which was availed newsmen in Makurdi by his Media Adviser, Mr. Tahav Agerzua read in part “sequel to the directive of the Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, that political appointees wishing to contest elections in 2023 should resign latest on 30th September, 2021, I hereby tender my resignation in compliance with the directive with effect from 30th September, 2021.

“The journey to my exit point started one Thursday afternoon in 1995 in my house at North Bank in Makurdi, where Governor Ortom approached me with a message that he received God’s directive while in Zaria, a week earlier, that I would anchor his Governorship Campaign someday.

“In 2012 when he reiterated to me that the year would be 2015, we commenced activities towards the realization of the vision he had received. Subsequently, in spite of the dramatic twists and turns, God, through the people of Benue State, gave us electoral victories at the 2015 and 2019 General Elections.

“Governor Ortom graciously and magnanimously gave me space for participation in his Administration as Chief of Staff in both the First and Second tenures. The participation broadened my perspectives, exposed me further, gave me cognate experience, and built my capacities in the service of our people.

“However, as we approach the twilight of the two tenures, I feel strongly led of God that I have completed my tour of duty as Chief of Staff and have been called to make myself available for another assignment as Benue State Governor in 2023.

“I express profound gratitude and appreciation to God Almighty, to my boss, principal, brother, and friend, His Excellency, Governor Samuel Ortom, who has reposed unparalleled confidence in me by giving me the opportunity to serve in the exalted Office of Chief of Staff in his Administration.

“In the Office I held, I had the honor and privilege of being the Governor’s Armour Bearer and Man Friday, as described by the media.

“I leave with every sense of appreciation and fulfilment for the milestones we have been able to record in the discharge of the Mandate which the people of the State gave my boss, and with high hopes and faith in God for a brighter future.

“I also wish to express appreciation to Her Excellency, Dr Eunice Ortom, Wife of the Governor, the Deputy Governor, Engr Benson Abounu, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Ijohor, the Head of Service, Mrs Veronica Onyeke, and all other Members of the State Executive Council, Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, my colleagues, friends associates and well wishers for their support and cooperation which have contributed greatly to the successful discharge of my duties as Chief of Staff.

“May I appreciate my better half, Abigail Kashimana, our children and grand children, my siblings and extended family, brethren in the Household of Faith, and my dedicated staff for their support while I was in Government.

“My prayers and goodwill remain with Governor Ortom and his administration to finish strong and robust.”