By Ibrahim Hassan – Kaduna

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has on Sunday,consulted with the Chairman, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi in Zaria over his ambition for 2023 , and also visited the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali.

The Governor told journalists after the two meetings,that “my visit to Zaria today is like homecoming. They raised me, educated me, tutored me, nurtured me before unleashing me to serve in Kogi State. I am here to pay homage. We are on consultation, Nigerians are calling on me to serve. So, I have to consult my father who is versed in history.”

“We rubbed minds as father and child and as a leader, a peacemaker, a unifier who is passionate about the country.”

On his visit to the Emir, Governor Bello said, “this period marked one year on the throne of the Emir of Zazzau and we used the opportunity to congratulate him. Zaria is my home, we are friends and neighbours, I couldn’t come during his inauguration, I was represented so today I’m here to congratulate him and rub minds with him”.

Chairman of the Northern Elders’s Forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi said, “Governor Yahaya Bello is like a son to me, his uncle is a friend and classmate of mine of almost 70 years. I would be surprised if he is in Zaria and for campaign or any other thing and he did not visit me.”

“He is here to tell me about the mission which he has started, the mission of seeking for Nigerians’ vote to become president of Nigeria. In summary he is here on consultation.”

