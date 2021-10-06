By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–AHEAD of the 2023 general election,the Coalition of United Political Parties,CUPP,has called on the National Assembly to hasten the conclusion of Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The nation’s opposition political parties,under the umbrella of CUPP,said expeditious treatment of the bill, leading to its urgent passage by the legislature was imperative so that it could be accorded presidential assent by President Muhammdu Buhari ahead of the poll.

Spokesman of the group,Ikenga Imo Ugochiyere,who said this while addressing a world press conference in Abuja, Wednesday, regretted that “this process of Electoral Act amendment commenced since 2016 and has not been completed five years after.”

He noted that if the process was not completed in good time for the president to assent to it for use during the forth coming general election, those who will emerge from the polls may not be the actual people voted for by their people.

According to him,”Nigerians want electronic transmission of results, INEC is ready for it and has accepted it has capacity for it.”

Ugochiyere said the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC, should not be stripped “of its constitutionally guaranteed independence by way of subjecting any of their activities to the political whims and caprices of the Nigerian Communications Commission.”