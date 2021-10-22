..Calls for true force leadership to dislodge PDP, APC

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: A former presidential candidate under the platform of Young Progressives Party, YPP, Favour Ayodele, has decamped to African Democratic Congress, ADC, where he vowed to actualize his ambition during the 2023 general elections.

Ayodele, who formally decamped to ADC at a ceremony held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, said he was in the race to dislodge the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, having failed woefully to provide good leadership 22 years of the nation’s democracy.

According to him, “The journey before us is a clear one. The decision that must be made is a straightforward one. Do we want to continue this gloomy path with APC? Or do we want to go backwards to the PDP era? The answer is a resounding NO!

“On the other hand, for those who are proposing a peaceful break-up, let us be clear about one thing: NO BREAK-UP IS HEALTHY. Division always results in a reduction of value.

“After 60 years of co-mingling and cross-transactions, including inter-tribal marriages, business transactions and investments, how do you ensure an equitable division or separation?

“Fellow Nigerians, we are better together. We are stronger together. Our diversity is our strength, not our weakness. What Nigeria needs right now is a Party with a political ideology that unites us, not divide us further: at home and in the diaspora. What Nigeria needs is a Party with a philosophy that empowers us, not degrade us or embarrass us.

“What Nigeria needs right now is a Party with an outlook that emboldens us to dream big as world class citizens, not one that makes us run for cover. What Nigeria needs is a party with a platform that welcomes free expression of ideas as the way forward, not one that censors or threatens our lives for using our God-given voices or hopes to bribe us with “hush money”.

“I have found that Party to be A D C – the African Democratic Congress, under the able Chairmanship of the Honorable Chief Ralph Nwosu and the National and International Executives.

“After careful deliberation with my wonderful team, we have concluded that A D C aligns with our vision and ideology, with an expandable platform for the bold ideas that we bring to the table.

“To that end and purpose, I am pleased and honored to announce publicly my full membership with the A D C – African Democratic Congress. I look forward to the great things we can do together for our great country going forward.

“Having said that, let me state again, as I did on Sunday 26th of September my vision to serve our beloved nation in the capacity of President of Nigeria under the mission-phrase, ARISE, LIGHT Nigeria!

“To my colleagues of the Third Force Forum-3ff, I choose to believe you have not lost your passion and your burden for our beloved country. That burden that inspired you to offer yourself to serve this country. What we could not accomplish in P A C T can be accomplished on this new platform of ADC.

“I therefore encourage and invite you, my friends, my colleagues, past and present political aspirants of the Gubernatorial, Senatorial, Representatives, and Local Government offices. Let us salvage our country. If not us … who? If not now … when?

“Let us make the African Democratic Congress party the Alternative Political Force- “THE TRUE FORCE” Remember, we cannot be like them and we refuse to join them.

“Let us therefore present to Nigerians a credible alternative, free from corruption, free from money-bag politics, ‘godfatherism’, ineptitude, nepotism, tribalism, backward-thinking and “rulership mentality”. It is time to think Out-of-the-Box and work as if There-is-No-Box.

“War is not noble, I believe there is light at the end of this tunnel, if we arise and act now. I call on all who love this country, male or female, far or near. National development is a collective effort.

“The day we decide to unite under one vision, that is the day our victory will begin. That vision is here. The platform for the vision is here. Join us, let us make our nation one we can all be happy for. Another term of office with the current set of people … God forbid!”