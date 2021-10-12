By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

A support group within the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, the Progressives Consolidation Group PCG has written the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party on the need to support Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 when the latter finishes his second term in office.

In a letter dated 8th October 2021 and signed by one of its leaders, Dr Aliyu Kurfi, the group said Osinbajo “is the best qualified to consolidate the nationalistic legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari as the second citizen and strategic insider who is most conversant with the national policies and rhythms of governance of Mr. President”.

READ ALSO: APC inaugurates National Reconcilation Committee

The Buni leadership had on October 4 written the PCG, approving it’s application as one of he support groups within the party.

The PCG said its ongoing nationwide mobilization towards co-opting Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election is mainly is to increase APC’s party’s chances for massive success in the coming general elections and also to accelerate growth and sustainable development for a more united Nigeria.

“Our patriotic drive towards realizing an Osinbajo Presidency is aimed at deepening core democratic and strategic governance values that truly deliver maximum benefits to our citizens.

“Compliance with such continuity ethos will ensure that innumerable good works and outstanding legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds hitch free to the glory of the Almighty God, and to the immense benefits of our Nigerian citizens, and for the emulation of other African Leaders.

“Your decision for approval of our recognition as a Support Group of the Party will further reinvigorate our drive towards ensuring the involvement of citizens in all geopolitical zones in this great enterprise.

“Progressives Consolidation Group and other associated groups started as a very humble initiative to draw Vice President Yemi Osinbajo into a race that we feel confident that he can win, on behalf of our Party and to the glory of God Almighty, it has been success all the way.

“Our energetic drive towards realizing an Osinbajo Presidency is aimed at deepening key democratic and governance values that truly deliver benefit to citizens and building upon the good works and good legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari which include fiscal discipline, bailout of states for salaries at a time of insolvency, and the largest and most transparent social protection and investment effort in Africa all of which were spearheaded and nurtured under the supervision and guidance of the Vice President”, said Dr Kurfi.

Vanguard News Nigeria