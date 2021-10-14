Governor Adegboyega Oyetola

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osogbo Federal Constituency in Osun, have reiterated their supports for the re-election of Gov. Gboyega Oyetola in the 2022 governorship election.

At an endorsement programme organised for Oyetola in Osogbo on Wednesday, the party leaders said they have implicit confidence in the governor’s style of administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed July 16, 2022 for the governorship election in the state.

Mrs Titi Laoye-Ponle, Chairman of the Federal Constituency, read the group’s communique on the governor’s endorsement.

Laoye-Ponle said that people in the constituency appreciated the numerous projects embarked upon by the governor since inception of his administration.

“From inception of this administration three years ago, Gov. Oyetola had left no one in doubt that he is a purposeful leader with the magic touch to lead the people to the land of promise.

“The ward and local executives of the party, as well as other stakeholders from the four local government areas that make up the Federal Constituency actually endorsed the second term of Gov. Oyetola in writing.

“We are confident that he will do more, if given our mandate.

“It is this exemplary discharge of duty that endeared us to believe that he has scored 100 per cent of our expectations,” she said.

In his remarks, Mr Gboyega Famodun, the Caretaker Chairman of the party in the state, urged the leaders and members to work for the victory of the governor in 2022.

Famodun commended the people of the constituency for endorsing Oyetola, saying it was a known fact that the constituency had the highest votes capacity in the state.

He enjoined all the newly elected local government chairmen of the party to visit all the polling units, especially the newly created one to educate electorate on the need to vote for the party.

Also, Sen. Ajibola Bashiru, representing Osun Central Federal Constituency at the Senate, said that leaders of the party would ensure victory for the governor comes 2022.

Bashiru, who is also the Senate spokesperson, said that the governor had done well to be endorsed for the second term.

He urged the party leaders to continue to support the governor, adding that APC was waxing stronger in the country.(NAN)