By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigeria joined rest of the world to celebrate 2021 World Food Day, the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, weekend, honoured the Finance Director of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, RIFAN, Shehu Muazu, with the Most Prolific Rice Producer Award 2021.

The award was conferred on Muazu by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, in recognition to his immense contribution to boost food security.

Following his uncommon commitment and passion for agriculture and to feed the nation as a rice farmer par excellence with production of 20, 000 bags of rice in both dry and wet season equivalent to 1, 500 tonnes, he was outstanding.

In his citation, the Minister said, “It is against this premise the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural decided to recognize and appreciate his contribution to rhe nation’s food security.

“Therefore, the award category for the Most Prolific Rice Producer goes to Alhaji Shehu Muazu.”

While speaking with journalists on his award, he said, “I am very happy to be honoured with this Award and I see it from Allah, whom I thank God. The Award is also based on hard-work.”

He also assured that, “Nigerian rice farmers are not resting on their oars but are working hard to feed the nation.

“And I believe in the nation’s rice value chain, and I am doing my part to promote rice farming in Nigeria, and I have rice farms in three states-Kebbi, Kwara and Taraba.”

Meanwhile, other recipients who received awards in various categories include the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Okomu Farms, Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Chairman, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, Dr Gabriel Ogunsanya, Mohammed Damakka, Dr Ayoola Oduntan, Catherine Ezenyireka, and Institute of Agricultural Research, Zaria.