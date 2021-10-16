By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO, Friday, disclosed that over 4 million Nigerians hunger and suffer from malnutrition in Nigeria.

This was stated by the FAO Country Representative in Nigeria, Fred Kafeero, in a remark on the 2021 World Food Day, in Abuja.

Kafeero said since the birth of FAO on October 16, 1945, has been on the forefront in global efforts to help eliminate hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition, making agriculture more productive and sustainable, reduce rural poverty, ensure inclusion and efficient agricultural and food systems and protect livelihoods from disasters.

He said: “The World Food Day is an international event on the UN calendar commemorated worldwide and to you in Nigeria are part of the global community making this happen.

“In Nigeria, we celebrate the achievements by each n of you who works daily to ensure there is food to eat! You are integral members of a food system and true champions that we count on to ensure food security, nutrition and a good natural environment.

“But we also recognize that over 4 million people go hungry and suffer from malnutrition in this country. This is largely because of the challenges associated with conflict; pest and diseases, natural disasters, loss of biodiversity, habitat destruction; economic challenges (unemployment) and the devastating effects of COVID-19 still with us.”

He also explained that this year’s theme ‘Our Actions are our Future: Better production, a better nutrition, a better environment and a better life’ aims at raising awareness on the need for supporting the transformation to a more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agri-food systems.

However, the FAO boss in Nigeria, called on the government to make targeted interventions on research and development in order to make the agricultural sector technologically driven with innovations.

“We call for targeted interventions on research and development to make farming more technologically advanced, innovation in digital agriculture, and re-skilling young people and improving literacy rates among women. But there are also other essential elements such as better data, governance and institutions that need to be added to the equation.

“In addition, our approach can only be effective if it is tooted in working together with governments, and key partners, as they forge their own national pathways towards transformation in line with their specific conditions and needs.

Functioning food systems will not only assure us of enough and quality food for each of us but also environmental sustainability, which is key for the development of the present and future generations.

He also pointed that, “As we reflect on our actions today, let us ensure they are responsible actions that will guarantee the future we want, one where there is better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life without living anyone behind.”