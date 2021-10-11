.

By Osa Amadi & Prisca Sam-Duru

The secret to success, says Norman Vincent Peale, is to keep digging and plugging, even when no one seems to recognize your good works. And that’s exactly what the UK-based Zanzibari novelist, Abdulrazak Gurnah who won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature, did.

“He is one of the greatest living African writers, and no one has ever taken any notice of him,” says Alexandra Pringle, Gurnah’s longtime editor. “And it’s just killed me. I did a podcast last week and in it, I said that he was one of the people that has been just ignored. And now this has happened.”

Gurnah, last Thursday, became the first black African writer in 35 years to win the prestigious award. The Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to him due to what the judges described as his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.”

Evidently, no black African writer has won the prize since Prof. Wole Soyinka won it in 1986. By this feat, Gurnah becomes the first black writer to win it since Toni Morrison in 1993.

Gurnah who grew up in Zanzibar before fleeing home to England as a student in the 1960s has published 10 novels as well as a number of short stories.

From his debut, “Memory of Departure” which is about a failed uprising, to his most recent, “Afterlives”, Chair of the Nobel committee, Anders Olsson, said that Gurnah’s novels “Recoil from stereotypical descriptions and open our gaze to a culturally diversified East Africa unfamiliar to many in other parts of the world.”

Olsson also noted that with “Paradise”, Gurnah’s fourth novel, which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 1994, and his sixth, “By the Sea”, long-listed in 2001, Gurnah “has consistently and with great compassion penetrated the effects of colonialism in East Africa, and its effects on the lives of uprooted and migrating individuals”.

“Afterlives”, published last year, tells the story of Ilyas, who was stolen from his parents by German colonial troops as a boy and returns to his village after years fighting in a war against his own people. It was described as “a compelling novel, one that gathers close all those who were meant to be forgotten, and refuses their erasure”.

“In Gurnah’s literary universe, everything is shifting – memories, names, identities. This is probably because his project cannot reach completion in any definitive sense,” Olsson added, saying that, “An unending exploration driven by intellectual passion is present in all his books, and equally prominent now, in “Afterlives”, as when he began writing as a 21-year-old refugee.”

Reacting to the news about his emergence as the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature winner, the Tanzanian writer said, “I thought it was a prank. These things are usually floated for weeks beforehand, or sometimes months beforehand, about who are the runners, so it was not something that was in my mind at all. I was just thinking, I wonder who’ll get it?”

“I am honoured to be awarded this prize and to join the writers who have preceded me on this list. It is overwhelming and I am so proud.”

Gurnah’s longtime editor, Alexandra Pringle at Bloomsbury, who said

Gurnah’s win was “most deserved” for a writer who has not previously received due recognition, Pringle observed, saying that Gurnah is as important a writer as Chinua Achebe. “His writing is particularly beautiful and grave and also humorous and kind and sensitive. He’s an extraordinary writer writing about really important things.”

Pringle said Gurnah had always written about displacement, “but in the most beautiful and haunting ways of what it is that uproots people and blows them across continents.”

Gurnah was born in 1948, growing up in Zanzibar. When Zanzibar went through a revolution in 1964, citizens of Arab origin were persecuted, and Gurnah was forced to flee the country when he was 18. He began to write as a 21-year-old refugee in England, choosing to write in English, although Swahili is his first language.

His first novel, “Memory of Departure”, was published in 1987. He has until recently been a professor of English and postcolonial literature at the University of Kent, until his retirement.

Worth 10m Swedish krona (£840,000), the Nobel Prize for literature goes to the writer deemed to be, in the words of Alfred Nobel’s will, “the person who shall have produced in the field of literature the most outstanding work in an ideal direction.”

The Nobel winner is chosen by the 18 members of the Swedish Academy – an august and mysterious organisation which has made efforts to become more transparent after it was hit in 2017 by a sexual abuse and financial misconduct.

The Nobel Prize for literature has been awarded 118 times. Unfortunately for the female folks, just 16 of the awards have gone to women, seven of those in the 21st century. In 2019, the Swedish academy promised the award would become less “male-oriented” and “Eurocentric”, but proceeded to give its next two prizes to two Europeans, Handke and Polish writer, Olga Tokarczuk.

Gurnah’s emergence once again, dashes the hope of individuals who have consistently wished that the revered prize would be awarded posthumously to Prof. Chinua Achebe of Nigeria or Kenyan literary icon, Ngugi Wa Thiong’O and, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, most recently, for their immense contributions to the literary world and the entire globe.