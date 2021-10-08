By Esther Onyegbula

3741 farmers in Oyo State have benefitted from the federal government flood emergency intervention scheme.

The National Emergency Management Agency NEMA provided the emergency intervention to the farmers affected by 2020 flood in Oyo State.

NEMA on behalf of the federal government distributed farm inputs, fertilizers and seedlings to 3741 farmers in 11 local government areas in Oyo state for this year’s planting season.

The farm inputs include pumping machines,sprayers, while others include fertilizers, yam and maize seedlings to farmers in Ibadan North, Surulere, Ogbomosu South, Onara, Lagelu Oluyole, Iddo, Shaki West, Iwajowa and Kajola local government councils in Oyo State.

Mr. Saheed Akiode, the Zonal Coordinator of NEMA South West Zone who coordinated the distribution urged the farmers to make good use of the farm inputs and seedlings.

He said “The farmers should use the farm inputs, fertilizers and seedlings for the purpose they were given to them. They are not for sale as the materials are meant to assist them to boost their agricultural production”

The farmers express their appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Farouk Umar, the Director General of NEMA , Alhaji Mustafar Bello as they stated that the materials will be used to boost their farming for a bountiful harvest next year.