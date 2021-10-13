By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

A Chief Consultant Haematologist in the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Dr Kingsley Akaba, has disclosed that no fewer than 200, 000 Nigerians die yearly from thrombosis condition.

Akaba, who doubles as Head of the Department,Haematology and Blood Transfusion in UCTH and a lecturer in the University of Calabar, disclosed this on Wednesday in Calabar during the 2021 World Thrombosis Day.

According to him, today was set aside to create the needed awareness and advocacy on thrombosis, which he said was a silent killer.

His words :” It is been said by the World Health Organisation and International Society for Thrombosis that mortality for thrombosis annually is over 10 million globally.

“In Nigeria, it is estimated that about 200,000 die from thrombosis condition annually while in Cross River, statistically research figures puts it at 941 deaths annually.

“Thrombosis is caused by blood clots and this could be triggered by any inflammatory condition like diabetes, hypertension, cancer, sickle cell and other conditions.

“If a patient is not properly accessed by a qualified physician, the risk of developing this blood clots which can kill faster is inevitable,” he said.

Dr Akaba said that the occasion to mark the World Thrombosis Day today (yesterday)was the first to be held in the state, adding that the awareness and advocacy would continue through various media platforms.

He explained that the advocacy would also help the physicians to develop the need assessment tool that would be used to access the patients with a view to prevent the thrombosis condition.

As part of efforts to prevent thrombosis, he urged members of the public to shun excessive consumption of alcohol, over sleeping, sitting in one position for hours, and smoking.

He encouraged members of the public to always do regular exercise with a view to make their bodies flexible.

Speaking earlier, Prof. Anietimfon Etiuma, a Cardiovascular Surgeon, UCTH, advised members of the public to always do regular check ups in the hospital.

According to him, accident patients, cancer patients, pregnant women and diabetic patients were at high risk of having thrombosis.

“It is important for people to always do regular exercise. I am also advocating that whenever someone is sick, he or she should get better medical care from a qualified medical practitioner and not just quackery,” he said.

