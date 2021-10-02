.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

NO fewer than 10 persons including policemen were yesterday killed as gunmen invaded Isu and Onicha-Igboeze communities, of Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Two Policemen were reportedly killed in Isu while others met a similar fate in Onicha Igboeze.

Vanguard further gathered that two Lawyers were also killed by the gunmen during the attack.

The two affected Lawyers, according to sources, were driving in a vehicle, when they ran into the gunmen who operated on a Lexus Jeep.

The Invaders were said to have killed the Lawyers, burnt the Jeep they operated in and fled the scene with their victim’s vehicle.

Vanguard reports that there have been killings in Onicha in the last three months by gunmen and suspected security agents.

Last month, a woman and daughter of a monarch in the area, Elizabeth Agwu, was hit by a stray bullet when policemen invaded the community to arrest a suspect.

The woman died as a result of the bullet which got her on the abdomen. The suspect then Policemen came to arrest was later shot dead.

Before that particular incident, about seven travellers were burnt alive inside the vehicle they were travelling in, on the same axis.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, in the state, DSP Loveth, confirmed the latest invasion, but however, said details of the incident were still not clear at the time of this report.

She also noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Aliyu Garba, had dispatched a team of Policemen to the area to ascertain the volatility of the situation.

Vanguard News Nigeria