2 men lure girl from Lagos to Ibadan, kill, dismember her

The suspects

By Sola Isola, IBADAN

The Police Command in Oyo State on Wednesday, said it had arrested two suspected ritualists, Ismaila Wasiu, Mutairu Shittu and recovered fresh human head from them.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Osifeso said that the Police received credible intelligence from residents of Ayekale, Saki Area of Oyo State, at about 2:30pm on Monday.

READ ALSO: Kwara Police arrest 2 ritualists with human head

He said that the residents alleged the duo of Ismaila Wasiu, 29, and Mutairu Shittu, 35, were in possession of a fresh human head.

“Oyo State Police Command attached to Saki Divisional Police Headquarters immediately swung into action which resulted in the arrest of the duo, the recovery of the fresh human head and the dismembered body of the victim, who has been identified to be one Mujidat.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was lured from Lagos through a phone call by one of the suspects, Ismaila Wasiu, before they killed her.”

Osifeso said that the investigation into the incident was ongoing and the dismembered body of the victim has been deposited in a morgue.

“The dismembered body has been deposited at the morgue, while intensive investigations regarding the incident continues,” he added

Vanguard News Nigeria