By Ike Uchechukwu

A one-year-old baby girl has been burnt to death in Calabar due to fire emanating from candlelight that ignited fire into the thatched house.

The tragic incident Vanguard learned happened at Etta Agbor of Calabar Municipality LGA.

The affected mother, 19-year-old Ms. Glory Etim Akpan, disclosed that her baby was ill and so she went out to a pharmacy in the area to get drugs and diapers for her

Etim-Akpan explained that she left the child, a baby girl, Kate Dickson, at home sleeping, while the candlelight was burning as she rushed to a nearby drug store to buy drugs and diapers.

READ ALSO: School of Nursing Calabar matriculates 100 students for first time in many decades

“My baby was having catarrh, so I went out to buy drugs for her and pampers. Before leaving the house, I lighted a candle on top of a metal plate so that the place won’t be dark.

“I didn’t get to the pharmacy before I received a call that our house was on fire. It was not up to 30 minutes that I left the house.

“Neighbours around heard my baby crying, but they couldn’t intervene. When I came back, we broke the door and I found out that my baby was already burnt to death.

“Also, I lost all my properties including my certificates. The fire burnt down my apartment completely,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria