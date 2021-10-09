A total of 158 military personnel are to face a Court Martial for offences bordering on alleged professional misconduct.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the personnel comprised of 28 officers and 130 soldiers.

The military court was inaugurated on Saturday at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri by the Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force “Operation Hadin Kai”, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa.

Members of the panel include, Maj. Gen. Bainze Mohammed, Brig. Gen Dominic Udofa, Squadron Leader Audu Satomi, and Lt. Col. Rotimi Bakari.

Musa said that the safety and well-being of Nigerians depended considerably on the willingness and readiness of members of the Armed Forces to defend the nation against threats to national security.

Musa said that to maintain the Armed Forces in a state of readiness, the military must be ready to enforce internal discipline effectively, in accordance with extant laws.

He explained that court martial trials are regimental and judicial exercises, which may be reviewed, reduced or remove the rights and priviledges of any convicted service personnel.

He added that the court martial was unique to the military, and it’s trials were backed by the Armed Forces Act.

Musa added that the court deal only with matters pertaining directly to regimentation, discipline, efficiency and morale of military personnel.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria