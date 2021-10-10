•Special courts inaugurated

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Theater Commander, Joint Task Force, North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Major General Christopher Musa, yesterday, inaugurated General and Special Court Martials.

Major General Bainze Mohammed would head the court while the Secretary is Lt.Col Rotimi Bakari.

The Special Court Martial would be headed by Brigadier General Dominic Udofa while Squadron Leader Audu Satomi would serve as secretary.

The inauguration took place at the Maimalari Cantonment Officers Mess Maiduguri, Borno State.

While inaugurating the courts, Gen Musa said the trials are regimental and judicial exercises aimed at reviewing, or removing the rights and privileges of any convicted service personnel, stressing that,” it is unique to the military and a tributary of criminal trial that flows into the sea of Nigerian Criminal Justice System.”

Gen Musa explained that the conduct of the military trials under the Armed Forces Act is to deal with matters that pertain directly to the regimentation discipline, efficiency and morale of the military personnel.

General Musa pointed out that, “it is necessary as the safety and well being of Nigerians depend considerably on the willingness and readiness of the members of the Armed Forces.’’

He added that to maintain the Armed Forces in a state of readiness, the military as an institution must be ready to enforce internal discipline effectively in accordance with the existing laws.

Accordingly, the Theater Commander said the Court Martial is not only viewed as a jury trial but also a court to speedily dispense cases and award punishments in the event of conviction.

He, therefore, charged the courts to emphasize laid down statutory laws and the traditional military regimentation with due adherence to the fair hearing requirements as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

General Musa also urged the courts to comply with the provisions of the Armed Forces Act which richly replicated the Nigerian Constitution, by way of observing constitutional fair hearing provisions which are imperative in military trials, while appealing to them to also discharge their duties diligently without any fear, favour or affection.

“I, therefore, urge you to all discharge your duties diligently without fear, favour or affection.

“I wish to employ the courts once again to discharge their duties while strictly guided by the need to do justice to the accused, justice to the victims if the alleged infractions, and justice to the state whose laws are alleged to have been broken”, General Musa said.

The Theater Commander disclosed also that the two courts are expected to try 158 officers and soldiers of the theater command who were alleged to have committed various degrees of offences against the Nigerian Constitution and Nigerian Army Law while in service and on duty.

