It’s mischievous to link it with RUGA -Imo Govt

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Some communities in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State has disagreed with the Imo State Government on the implementation of the 120 million US dollars ultra-modern agricultural project in the area.

Vanguard gathered in Owerri on Thursday, the protesting communities include; Agwa, Ejemekwuru, Akabor, Umuofor and Izombe.

One of the controversial issues was the allegation the agric project was a plot to actualize the RUGA, programme of the Federal Government.

In their protests, they said: “Our land is for crop farming and residential purpose” “Agwa people say No to RUGA livestock farming”, “No vacant land for Agro and Allied farm project”, “Akabor people say No to RUGA livestock farming or cattle rearing, “No land for Agricultural Development” among other grievances.

However, responding to these protesters, the Deputy Governor of the State, Placid Njoku, insisted the “The project had nothing to do with the controversial Rural Grazing Area(RUGA) anybody linking it with the RUGA was only being mischievous.

“It is meant to bring efficiency, wealth and job creation and modernity and it is in the interest of Imo State and not in the interest of those who do not mean well for you and upon completion, you will rise up and thank Governor Hope Uzodimma for a job well done.”

He further said: “It is a special Agro-industrial Processing Zone(SAPZ) which was fiercely competed for by the 36 states of the federation with Imo as one of the states selected and we are No 2 and the only one in the South East. The Federal Government in collaboration with the African Development Bank upon completion would inter-alia produce poultry, pig, maize, soya beans and animal feeds.”