Digital Marketing Skills in Nigeria
Learning digital marketing skills is crucial to staying relevant in the future of work. They have become must-haves for businesses and even entrepreneurs across different parts of the world. With the world being a global village, it also becomes increasingly easier to gain these skills, as several courses and other resources, both paid and unpaid are available at the click of a button.
Now that we have cleared that up, here are the digital marketing skills that will be very useful for you.
10 Most Important Digital Marketing Skills To Acquire in Nigeria
- Content writing: Content writing is the process of planning, writing and editing web or social media content that can drive prospective customers to take action. Investing in writing quality content around businesses and brands is a great place to start learning digital marketing skills. Here’s a cool content writing course for beginners that you can try.
- Search Engine Optimization: This is basically a form of marketing that is concerned with high ranking results. These work because a lot of traffic comes from search engines like Google, Yahoo, Bing etc. By taking advantage of this traffic, brands and businesses can effectively publicize their work. Here’s a course on coursera that will teach you how to be a pro in SEO.
- Search engine marketing: This type of digital marketing involves paid advertisements that increase the visibility of a particular search result on search engines. In search engine marketing, advertisers only pay for impressions that result in visitors, making it an efficient way for a company to spend its marketing budget! Learn SEM on Coursera today!
- Social media marketing: Social media marketing is the use of social media to promote a brand or business’ products and services. It helps to engage existing customers and build new ones. It helps them track the success of their efforts since its done in real time. Learn social media marketing now.
- Brand storytelling: This is the use of compelling language and narratives that help to shape the image of the brand or business in the minds of the target audience. It goes beyond what one tells people about a business or product and extends to what people believe about the business. Learn brand storytelling in just one course.
- Web Data Analytics: As the name implies, data analytics provides insights into consumer behavior. It reveals what appeals to people and what they’re currently looking for. This data helps to guide marketing decisions. Here’s a guide to kickstart your data analytics journey.
- Email marketing: This involves sending promotional messages to large groups of people via email. It’s relatively affordable and helps to attract new customers with less. Here’s a beginners guide to email marketing.
- UI/UX Design: UI means user interface while UX stands for user experience. Both of these work closely together and are integral to creating excellent digital products. Get certified in UI/UX Design today.
- Conversion Rate Optimization: This deals with knowledge of call-to-actions (CTAs) that convert best and involves testing each one to know what works best for users. Again, the goal is to direct traffic to the website. Get this CRO course here!
- HTML and CSS: HTML and CSS are the basics of building a website. If you can do HTML and CSS, you save yourself tons of time using WordPress.
Get certified in HTML and CSS today.
Conclusion
Digital skills are definitely worth having in this day and age, especially as technology has changed the face of how we work and do business in these times. If you’re thinking of starting a business, changing your career path, or even looking for a side hustle, it’s certainly worth considering investing in digital marketing skills.