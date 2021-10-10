The seventh edition of Face of Beauty Nigeria pageant successfully held online recently, leading to the emergence of Favour Osuchukwu as the new face of FOBN world.

Other winners include; Ikoroha Andrea Nneoma as FOBN Miss Tourism, Damilola Saka as FOBN Top Model, Maryclaire Nwana as FOBN Miss Charismatic, Alagbe Abisoye as FOBN Miss Personality, Agho Loveth as FOBN Miss Photogenic, Martha Oluwatobiloba Akinle as FOBN Miss Glamour, Stephanie Okoye as FOBN Miss Amity, Nelly Eche as FOBN Miss Outstanding and Claire Mesoma Eneh as FOBN Miss Charming.

Mrs Patra Idehen, the CEO and founder of the pageant revealed the criteria for selecting FOBN queens, “We consider character and personality as opposed to physically looks only. We also look out for poise, manners, hard work and the ability to focus on what they want till the end of our voting. We give out over 2 million naira worth of prizes to all the winners in both cash and other prizes and the top 3 winners, FOBN World, FOBN Miss Tourism and FOBN Top Model got cash prizes and brand new phones each, alongside other gift items,” she stated.

Speaking on what makes Face of Beauty Nigeria Pageant different and unique, Idehen said, “We are different because it is all done online only. We are currently in our 7th Edition and have opened registrations for our 8th Edition so definitely means we are doing something right. We dared to be different and brought something unique to the table. We do our camp grooming online via WhatsApp after contestants register and that way, we are able to know the personalities of our contestants”