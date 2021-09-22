The first Professor of Digital Economy in the world, Archbishop Sam Zuga is not relenting in his plea to Nigerians, Africans and all their Governments to take due advantage of the growth of ZUGACOIN to better their lives and that of their countries.

For Nigerian government, Sam Zuga cited an instance where National Assembly tasked the Central Bank to stop the fall of Naira but it is not in their power, as it is already out of hands and getting worse.

The cleric maintained that as God lives and he lives, ZUGACOIN is bond to reach 1 Million Dollars per 1 before the end of 2021 and 1 billion by 2025.

Shedding more light on his plans and way forward, Sam Zuga who is also known as Jehovah’s Field Marshall took to his social media platforms to guide all intending Zugacoin traders.

He wrote, “The whole Africa is suffering from NEOCOLONIALISM. They bought Africans as slaves to work for them. They decided to come and stay in Africa and rule them after the slave trade through COLONIALISM. When Africans demanded for their independence, they gave them ownership but hold rulership. Africans own the land but they are being ruled through NEOCOLONIALISM. Every major decisions for development is being decided by the white. Our clothes, our food, our cars, our education etc.

The worst of it all, the value of Naira is being measured by American dollar. In those days, Naira was higher than dollar, but in 1986, they told Nigerian leaders to start devaluation of Naira and they started it. Now it is out of control.

Cryptocurrency has come to save, but Africans are still depending on foreign Cryptocurrencies. The worst is going to happen if care is not taken because, your digital money is still in the hands of people who don’t mean well for you.

That is why I started ZUGACOIN and insisted that it will not be measured by any foreign Cryptocurrency. Here we have authority in the global market. We know how to protect our money, we are in charge.

Few days ago I stopped putting money in the market to maintain it so that I can use the fall and teach my people.

ZUGACOIN is still higher than Bitcoin. This is only my personal efforts. Many Nigerians are yet to join ZUGACOIN because they are looking down on it. People who have ZUGACOIN are waiting to withdraw into Naira that is falling everyday without control.

National Assembly task central bank to stop the fall of Naira but it is not in their power, it is already out of hands.

I want to advise every Nigerian to have a fraction of ZUGACOIN now that we have allow the market price to fall. Don’t ask for one ZUGACOIN, any money you put in will grow beyond your imagination. As God lives and I live, ZUGACOIN must reach 1 Million Dollars per 1 before the end of 2021 and 1 billion by 2025. I want to assure Nigerians and Africans that I know what I am doing for them, you will not understand it now but you will appreciate me later. Just follow my instructions.

Government at all levels, both in Nigeria and the rest of Africa should embrace ZUGACOIN. Through ZUGACOIN, we can dictate to the world. Without ZUGACOIN, the world will keep on dictating for us and it is very dangerous.

Imagine China donating a secretariat for African union in Addis Ababa Ethiopia but installing gadgets in the building that will enable them to listen to every conversation that goes on in that building in China. Something is terribly wrong in Africa and this is the best time to act through technology.

Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga.”