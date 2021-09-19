Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central, APC)

By Festus Ahon

FOLLOWING complaints against the zoning formula for the composition of the next Delta State Executive of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Sunday, set up a seven man committee to review zoning of State Officers earlier announced by the State Chairman, Prophet Jones Erue.

Omo-Agege who is the leader of the APC in the South South region, in a statement, said; “sequel to the series of complaints/petitions arising from the approved zoning of the various party offices of the Delta State Executive Committee for the All Progressives Congress by the Delta State Caretaker Committee.

“The following seven man Committee has been constituted to consider and make possible recommendations for a peaceful and harmonious State Congress.

“Senator Peter Nwaboshi – Chairman, Hon Stella Okotete – Secretary, Hon Halims Agoda – Member, Surv Peter Akarogbe – Member, Comr Austin Oribioye – Member, Barr Gabriel Yabaka – Member and Barr Francis Obigbo – Member.

“The Committee is to submit its report on or before the 25th of September, 2021.

“The report would thereafter be ratified by the Delta State APC caucus on a later date to be communicated before the APC State Congresses”.

The party in a statement by its Caretaker Committee Chairman, Prophet Jones Erue, Saturday, had zoned the next State Chairman of the party and other 11 positions to Delta Central, the State Deputy Chairman and 11 other positions to North and the State Secretary and 11 other positions to South.