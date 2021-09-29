By Obas Esiedesa

Following the outcry of Nigerian precision engineering, technology, and heavy industries company, Zeetin Engineering, over power supply challenges faced by factory owners, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has assured the company of steady power supply to it and others manufacturers in the Idu Industrial layout in Abuja.

Executive Director of Corporate Services, AEDC, Mr. Faruk Aliyu, who visited the factory following a report by Vanguard on the power challenge, said the utility was ready to partner with the manufacturers to resolve power supply difficulties.

Aliyu who spoke during a working tour Zeetin facility, expressed delight over the milestone achieved by the company in setting up its technology factory, with array of machines and equipment already installed.

Aliyu assured Zeetin that AEDC would work out solution for steady power to the factory.

“AEDC is a responsible corporate organisation committed to quality service delivery to all our customers. We are striving daily to do just that and keep them satisfied.

“So, when we heard of your complaint, we deemed it expedient to come see things for ourselves. Having come here we are satisfied that you mean business, and we mean business too. We are proud of the state-of-the-art technology-based machines assembled here in your factory”,, he said.

Aliyu assured the company of AEDC’s capacity and readiness to provide it with regular power supply, “to keep all these critical machines running and producing. We will partner with you, support you; because we give priority to the provision of power to meet the energy needs of our customers and we are readily available to sort out any challenges or issues that may arise in your power consumption needs.”

Earlier while welcoming the AEDC team, the Managing Director of Zeetin, Azibaola Robert, represented by Manager, Operations, Mr. Abiola Adeniyi, emphasized that “power has been our greatest challenge in our bid to bring Nigeria to the world as a technologically advanced country. It is a very serious challenge which must effectively be dealt with to ensure that we have uninterrupted, seamless power supply for our production.

“We have installed very sensitive and expensive energy-consuming machines here that must operate under well-controlled power supply conditions; and we need the help of AEDC for our energy needs.”

Vanguard News Nigeria