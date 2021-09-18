.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Minister of Mines and Steel, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite has described youths unemployment as a national issue that must be given prompt attention by government and private organisations.

He disclosed this while speaking at a two-day training programme for youths in the southwest tagged, “Beyond Light and Shadows”, held at Obafemi Awolowo University campus on Saturday.

Adegbite, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Technical Matters, Mr Olusegun Adedayo virtually, said urged the participants who were trained in photography, to use skills acquired to develop themselves to become job creators and build the nation.

“In our dear country Nigeria, youth unemployment is a national concern; new partnerships and approaches can help us in turning tide. With youth unemployment numbers growing annually, it is paramount to seek out new avenues to grow youth capacity to become self-sufficient; explore and invest in new ventures, as well as take advantage of the opportunities that the fields like media have created.

“I am delighted to see that the youth of our dear Osun state are taking up this innovative, creative, and entrepreneurial skill in building capacity, and setting up their own enterprises, and hence, creating more employment opportunities for others.

“Your participation in this Photography class I believe, has strengthened you practically in the skill of photography and you can apply this into becoming professionals and entrepreneurs, hence developing our dear Nation”, said the Minister.

Speaking on the objective of the programme, the facilitator, who is also the Special Assistant to the Minister on Documentation, Fawole Oluwadamilare said the programme powered by shutter point is aimed at taking the youths off the street through photography and make them job creators.

“We to target 50 youths per region to be trained in professional photography. We have completed that of North-Central, South-East and South-west regions and at the end of the programme, we would have trained 300 youths across the country.

“We choose photography because of the wide range of opportunities it offers practitioners. I urged participants to take advantage of the training to launch themselves into stardom. We will continue to engage them to keep a tap on their development,” he said.

A participant with the best photograph was given a Canon D600 professional camera while the runner up and second runner up were given a shutter light lens and hard drive respectively.

