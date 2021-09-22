..Bags Ahmadu Bello Platinum Leadership Award

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Mohammed Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has asked the youths across the country especially students in tertiary institutions to embrace technology.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he received the sir Ahmadu Bello Platinum Leadership Award as Icon of Peace and Nation building, Senator Musa who noted that the whole world is going for technology, said that it has gone beyond social media.

The award was presented to him by the National Association of Northern Nigerian Students, NANNS.

The Senator who said that if we must succeed, students must embrace technology, said that Agriculture, business, education, among others are tied to technology.

Musa said, ” the whole world is going for technology, it has gone beyond social media and in all human endeavours like Agriculture, education, amongst others, technology touches that. This group as students must do more, you should start especially from schools if you want to succeed , you must embrace technology.

” You must face your students and avoid those acts capable of destroying you. Everyone today is gaining from the seeds planted by late Sir Ahmadu Bello.”

Earlier the National Secretary of NANNS who led other members to present the award, Ibrahim Isah Adamu said that the Icon of Peace and nation building in recognition of his immense contribution towards National building, educational development, societal development, youth Empowerment and selfless service to humanity.

” This is considered as rare dignity obtained from a reputable source to encourage your passion for general development of humanity. Your position in the society is quite understanding.”