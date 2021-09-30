Youth Party accepts tribunal’s ruling, promises to come back stronger

Mrs Tari taylor

Youth Party has conceded defeat following the verdict of Lagos State Local Government Election Tribunal on Thursday.

A statement made available to Vanguard and signed by the party commended the tribunal for discharging its duty within a reasonable time.

Youth Party however expressed disappointment over the dismissal of the party’s petition against the result of the Councillorship Election for Ward A, Eti Osa Local Government.

“As strong believers in democracy and the rule of law, we will study the judgment and make an informed decision on the way forward after due consultations.

“It is, however, important to state that while the Tribunal concluded that we were unable to prove our case beyond a reasonable doubt, it totally ignored the crux of our Petition, which was overvoting in many of the polling units, the failure of election to hold in at least two polling units and the systematic disenfranchisement of voters occasioned by the late arrival of election materials and the illegal relocation of several polling units. This we proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Specifically, there were clear pieces of evidence of overvoting in at least eight polling units (PUs 3,4,5,8,9,10 and 11) of the 16 Polling Units where the number of votes were more than the total number of accredited voters. In polling unit 003 located at 1, Yekini Elegushi Street, Ikate, 139 voters were accredited but 146 voted.

“In polling unit 004, located at Ikate Primary Health Centre, 21 voters were accredited but 98 voted. In polling unit 005, located at the end of Oba Yekini Elegushi street, 241 voters were accredited but 253 voted. In polling unit 011, located at Igbokusu village,142 voters were accredited but 205 voted, Etc. Furthermore, No election result was recorded for polling units 13 and 14a even on the summary of results used to return APC.”

The Youth Party also lamented voter apathy during election stating that “Voters turnout in Lagos State is currently less than 10 per cent, which suggests that electorates are losing confidence in the electoral process.

“That said, we commend the efforts of our brilliant legal team headed by Mr Yemi Candide-Johnson, and the unflinching support of our party members, supporters, and well-wishers. We will continue to fight the good fight of shaping a future where every Nigerian can fulfill their true potential.

“Finally, we wish to commend our candidate, Mrs Tari Taylor, who has demonstrated leadership throughout the entire process. She ran a brilliant campaign that connected with people from all strata of society and gave them hope. She’ll be back and even stronger.

“The race towards a better nation remains our unrelenting purpose and we urge every well-meaning Nigerians to join this noble cause of shaping the future of our great country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria