The Nigeria Youth Congress (NYC), North Central Zone, says that only the enemies of Nigeria get themselves involved in killings of citizens.

The congress said this in a statement signed by Mr Stephen Abraham-Narai, the Vice President NYC (North Central Zone), a copy of which was made made available to Newsmen in Karu, Nasarawa State, on Tuesday.

He said that all religions preach peace as a precondition for living together and for prosperity and progress, and wondered why some people got involved in killings.

“I wish to identify and sympathise with the good people of Plateau State over the recent killings where many lives were needlessly and gruesomely terminated in the name of religion.

“Evidently there are unpatriotic elements working round the clock to make sure they rubbish the government’s effort on security.

“The security of lives and property remains top priority and I encourage the government to do more to restore the confidence of the public on our security forces.

“I understand the governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, has been working round the clock to bring perpetrators to book.

“NYC North Central stands with him and the good people of Plateau State at this trying moment.

“And we pray to God Almighty to give families that lost their loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable lost,” the statement read in part.

NYC has also identified with Sheik Dahiru Bauchi whose followers were murdered on their way from a programme in Bauchi.

“May God Almighty console him and the families of the departed as this crisis has no doubt touched each.

“And every one of us and we must all come together to a round table dialogue to find understanding and tolerance among ourselves so as to avert future occurrence.

“Only enemies of Nigeria will continue to get involved in all this without fear of the judgment that awaits all believers by the same God we all worship,” he added.

The vice president prayed God to forgive the souls of the departed and bring peace to the nation.