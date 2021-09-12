STAFF of the Public Affairs Unit of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, has described the Managing Director of the commission, Bashorun Askia Ogieh as a rare gift to the commission.

The staff while felicitating with the DESOPADEC boss on his birthday anniversary, also thanked God for using Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to bless the commission with the MD whose leadership they said has repositioned the agency

In a statement signed by Head of Public Affairs Department, Mrs. Chinenye Ezonfade, it reads: “We proudly join your Mecca of family members, well wishers, friends and associates to rejoice and celebrate you for being an immense blessing to humanity.

“As a boss, you have continued to be an impresario, a legacy enabler and a trail blazer who has cause to celebrate another memorable year.

“As you celebrate your birthday today, to us, it is indeed worth every ounce of lively reminiscences for the rare gift of life, barring the huge odds. All we ask from God is that he gives you more grace for more exploits in service to your home State of Delta.

“It is in the light of this that we pray ceaselessly for you to blaze forth and set the noble path to abundance for the mandate areas which you presently coordinate.”