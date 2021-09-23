By Joseph Erunke

THE Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council, NEYLC, has expressed surprise over the call made by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria,CBN, Godwin Emefiele, should resign his position.

The council, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, is of the strong view that the call is baseless considering the monumental strides of the apex bank under Emefiele’s leadership.

“For us as critical stakeholders, we note that the call has exposed outgoing National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus and the outgoing National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, as not being in tune with the reality of the nation’s politics,” the group said in a statement, Thursday.

In the statement signed by Nwada Chiamaka, Ohanaeze Secretary General and Head of Coalition Secretariat, the group said:”The call is laughable and a sign of a weak National Working Committee, NWC of an opposition party which is ready to play politics with everything, no matter how unreasonable.”

“We pity Ologbondiyan and Secondus because they are like the proverbial drowning men that are desperately looking for a straw to hold on it,” the statement read.

It added:”This is what the fear of their impending sack has turned them into. They have become supposed opposition leaders blinded by ambition to remain in office by all means.”

Recall that the PDP had earlier in the day, at a press conference, by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, demanded immediate resignation and prosecution of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor Godwin Emefiele, alleging that he is superintending over a failed economy of the country.