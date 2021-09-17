.

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA) Team led by its Executive Secretary, Dr Mohammed Goje on Thursday visited the victims of Wednesday’s airstrike in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The incidents occurred in the Community of Buwari Degaltura electoral ward of the State.

As directed by Governor Mai Mala Buni, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Dr Mohammed Goje went directly to specialists hospital Geidam where the affected victims were receiving treatment.

In an interview with Vanguard, Dr Goje commiserated with the families of those who lost their relatives and prayed Allah to grant quick recovery to those who sustained various degrees of injuries.

“I led my team this morning to the Specialist Hospital Gaidam to see victims of the airstrike.

“The incident was a bomb that was mistakenly dropped by a suspected military fighter jet which led to the killing of 9 villagers including three children and six adults.

“23 civilians sustained various degrees of injuries. Of the Victims are (5 children, 10 adult males and 8 Adult females) who were hospitalised and are currently receiving treatment.

His Excellency, governor Mai Mala Buni has directed free treatment for all the injured ones, while relief items are given to the affected people in the community.

“As at the time of my visit, we found out that two of those who are in critical condition have been referred to State Specialist Hospital Damaturu and all are responding to treatment.

“There are some residential houses that were destroyed during the incident and we have dispatched our assessment Team to the community to profile necessary data for government assistance very soon”. He stated.

Gone also revealed that a cash amount was given to all the patient caregivers to enable them to sustain themselves while taking care of the survivors in the hospital.

While addressing Buwari community members, Dr Goje assured them of timely response to cushion the tension they are passing, especially with the panic amongst the community members. Additionally, a Food basket was given to each household of survivors and representatives of the Deceased.

Additionally, a powered Battery and diesel was also provided for immediate operation of the only water borehole in the community