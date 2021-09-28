By Arogbonlo Israel

Following its earlier declaration that there will be operation “No Nigeria Flag in Biafraland” on October 1, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has urged other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria to join in shutting down the country on the slated date.

In a statement signed Tuesday, by Emma Powerful, the mouthpiece for the group, IPOB pleaded with those agitating for Oduduwa Republic and Middle Belt to put aside differences and join the group in shutting down Nigeria on October 1.

“We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), request our brothers and sisters in Oduduwa Republic and Middle Belt who suffer similar fate with us to join hands in sympathy protest.

“All lovers of freedom including Christian communities in the North and other parts of Nigeria, who receive humiliation, intimidation and killings from terrorists, bandits and murderous herdsmen should understand that time has come for all victims of impunity and atrocities to unite together for resistance.

“We need to put our differences behind us and rise as one people to defend our ancestral land and heritage against our common enemy,” the statement partly read.

The Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, had earlier declared 1st October, 2021 as sit-at-home day for all its members in South-East in a bid to celebrate “Ambazonia Independence Anniversary”, which is the same date with Nigeria’s Independence Day.

The separatist group threatened to lockdown the entire South-East region on October 1, while calling on its members to remove all Nigerian flags mounted in “Biafraland”.

Vanguard News