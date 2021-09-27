By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni on Monday swore in the new Chairman of Gulani Local Government Area (LGA), Chairman and members of the Audit Service Board.

The ceremony which was attended by prominent stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC took place at the Government House, Damaturu, the state capital.

In his address, Buni said, “we have just witnessed the swearing-in into the office of Honourable Dayyabu Ilu as the new Executive Chairman of Gulani Local Government Area.

“As we are all aware, his appointment was necessitated by the vacuum created following the demise of Ahmed Musa Gulani the former Executive Chairman of the Local Government Area.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. All of us are from Allah and unto Him, we will return. All souls must taste death at the Divinely appointed time. We, therefore, pray for the repose of the soul of Ahmed Musa Gulani and may Aljannatul Firdausi be his final abode”. Buni said.

Responding, the new Chairman, Hon Ilu promised to live up to expectations, by consolidating on the achievements made by his predecessor for the betterment of the people of the Council.

