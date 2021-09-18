.

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

The ruling All Progressive Congress, APC Appeal Committee for Yobe state Local Government Congress has declared that no petition or complaint concerning the just concluded local government Congress across the 17 Local Government areas of the state.

The Chairman of the five-member Committee Barrister Musa Abba Aji stated this at a press briefing weekend in Damaturu.

He said “the Appeal Committee members were given the mandate by the APC National Secretariat of the party in Abuja to receive petition or complaint from Local Government Congress that might have arisen from the local government in the state.

“The Committee has not received any petition or complaint and their time for the assignment has expired.

“The Congress is successful and satisfactory as endorsed by every stakeholder of the party in the state.” He declared.

He commended the unity and understanding of the party members in the state and urged them to maintain the tempo to ensure the progress of the party.

