By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As some Nigerians continue to suffer violence meted out to them by family members, community, including law enforcement agents, a non-profit making organization, Yiaga Africa, Sunday, hailed Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, for signing the Violence Against Persons Prohibition, VAPP, Bill into law.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, where it pointed out necessity of the VAPP to be domesticated in the States.

The statement reads in part, “Yiaga Africa wishes to commend the Governor of Adamawa State, His Excellency Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for signing the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Bill into law in the state.

“The VAPP Act, which was passed by the Adamawa State House of Assembly in March 2021, ‘prohibits all forms of violence against persons in private and public life”, and “provides maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders.

“Importantly, the VAPP Act protects and prohibits all forms of violence against women and girls in Nigeria. With the signing of the VAPP Act into law, Adamawa State becomes the 17th State to adopt the law since it was passed and assented to in May 2015.

“Yiaga Africa with the support of the European Union-United Nations Spotlight Initiative project had in the past few months supported campaigns for the passage and signing of the bill into law in Adamawa state.

“Specifically, in June 2021, Yiaga Africa organized an Advocacy Strategy Workshop, bringing together Civil Society partners, the media, other key influencers and champions of women and girls right in the State Assembly, to design strategies for the executive assent to the bill.”

Meanwhile, in commending Adamawa State House of Assembly for passing the Bill into law described it as passing a landmark bill into law as it would protect women and girls against violence.

“Yiaga Africa also wishes to commend and congratulate the Adamawa State House of Assembly for passing this landmark bill that will contribute to ensuring that violence against women and girls in Adamawa State is eliminated.

“We also commend the efforts of civil society organizations, community-based organizations, individuals, and other groups that have pushed for the passage of the VAPP Act and its signing into law in Adamawa State.

Also Yiaga Africa expressed optimism that with the passage of the VAPP bill into law other States yet to sign it into law will soon do so, “The signing of the VAPP Act into law in Adamawa State will encourage states that are yet to domesticate the law to do so in order to ensure that all forms of violence against women and girls in their states are eliminated.

“Thus far, the law has been passed and awaiting assent in seven states and yet to be passed in 11 others.”

According to Yiaga Africa, with the support of the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative it “will continue to engage with stakeholders in various states to foster legislative and policy frameworks favourable to protect and empower women and girls and will work towards strengthening national and sub-national systems for the coordination and delivery of a multi-sectoral response to preventing gender-based violence and harmful practices towards women and girls.”

