By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As women and girls continue to be brutalized and discriminated at home, community and larger society, Yiaga Africa, Wednesday, demanded passage of Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill ahead of NASS resumption on September 14, 2021.

Speaking on the need for the Bill to be passed into law, at a 2-day ‘Stakeholders and Experts Workshop on Women and Girls Rights Legislation’ organised by Yiaga Africa, the Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa, Cythia Mbamalu, in an address of welcome, explained that the workshop focuses on adoption of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition, VAPP, Law at state levels and the passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill currently before the Senate in the 9th Assembly.

Mbamalu said: “It is time as a people we know that we build support to ensure that the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill currently before the Senate is finally passed into law in the 9th Assembly.

“Remember, this Bill sponsored by Sen Abiodun Olujimi, has been presented in the 8th Assembly, and the Bill was not passed into law. In the 9th Assembly, an advise was given for review session of the Bill, and to work with stakeholders that the final version is presented which we received and is to be passed by the 9th National Assembly.

“The President of Senate said he will go back and also engage with stakeholders and partners to review it and he will personally support the passage of the bill.

However, she called on President Muhammadu Buhari to speedily assent to the law when passed by the 9th Assembly, which she pointed that it should be party of the legacy projects the President wants to leave behind following its strategic importance to the lives of Nigerians and not just women and girls alone.

“Now we need the President of the Senate beyond just mere statement to actually show in his action. The National Assembly is resuming on 14 September 2021. One of the considerations of the Senate would be the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill because Nigeria can no longer take the last position within the continent on addressing issues on gender equality and the rights of women and girls.

“That legislation not just protects women and girls but citizens generally because equal opportunity is about the system that allows everyone irrespective of our sex, where we come from, to utilize our potentials and usefulness to be the country for ourselves, and to contribute to nation growth and development. So it is an important legislation. Our conversation is to look on how we can build our collaborative actions to support and advocacy to ensure this bill is passed into law in the 9th Assembly.

“And beyond that is also a call to the President that as one of legacy projects, what we can do for Nigerian women and girls is to assent to this bill when it is passed because we are hoping that before we go into the next general elections we will have progressive amendment to both the constitution that protects and guarantees the rights of the men and Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill passed into law, and to review and practice current realities and ensure more efficient and strengthened system in responding to sexual and gender based violence in Nigeria”, she stated.

Mbamalu also recalled incidences of rape during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown declared by the Federal Government which gave rise to worrisome cases of rape of both genders, which prominently was the gang-rape and murder of a female student of the University of Benin, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, in Benin, Edo State.

“In the lockdown we saw increase of abuse, and what that brought to fore was the fact that within the country itself our legal framework was existing but was not sufficiently enforced and implemented, and still needed some levels of reform.

“But also that the system of response to gender violence based reform was not that strong and efficient, and in most case it was actually weak, and it took a lot of work for groups and partners who respond to reports on gender based violence to actually follow through these cases and to receive justice for survival of violence.

“The national outcry for our state of emergency of our Sexually Gender Based Violence, SGBV, demands to adopt the Violence Against Persons Prohibition, VAPP, Law at state levels. Recently, Adamawa joined the number of states that would be in the hall of fame. The Governor assented to the Bill and passed into law. We need more states to adopt the VAPP, and also the Child’s Right Act needs proper legislation that would protect the rights of the Nigerian child.

“We need States to actually give priority to legislation that enforces and protects the rights of children in Nigeria. But beyond having the laws is the question of enforcement, implementation is the question of justice but the essence of this law is to ensure the survivals of violence actually access justice in due time. They say ‘Justice delayed is justice denied’.

“Victims have to spend all they have to just access and have justice then we have watered down the effect of justice. It is also a frustration to those working in the space.

“This conversation supported by the Spotlight Initiative is to first bring us as stakeholders to the table to look at the existing law, the VAPP Act, to interact with actors and non-state actors to use this law and to find out what are the challenges is the enforcement of the law in Abuja especially; how have they experienced the VAPP Act by those working in the space, and the victims feel that justice has been granted to them because the VAPP Act is enforced.

“At the end of the conversation to present our positions and resolutions from this meeting to respective committees at the National Assembly to propose an amendment to the particular law, this is actually in line with the conversation last year at the heat of the demand for state of an emergency.

“The other conversation is the question around gender equality in Nigeria, and we all know that the increasing of sexual and gender based violence in Nigeria is one that makes one worried because the system in itself does not enable gender equality.

“So we do not see ourselves as equal partners who enjoy fundamental human rights and equal partners in development. Those are the things that enables the increasing abuse and sexual and gender based violence.”

However, in a goodwill message by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gender Unit, Nigeria Police Force, NPF, Usman Imam, said there is need for stakeholders to support the proper functioning of the unit in the fight against gender based violence, “As Police we have responded adequately at recent times. The Gender Unit we established carried out investigations on sexual violence and other related gender issues. But we have our observations. No matter how a piece of law is but if not implemented it is not more than a material that is written.”

He also advised that, “If we go by the importance of legislation and once legislation is not implemented is another big problem. May I also call on stakeholders to pick interest in ensuring that there is adequate funding and enlightenment on the kind of issues to record the desired success.

“There was a case we received and when I interviewed the parties the case was dead on arrival; a lady was sent out with a driver, and the driver diverted to somewhere he took liquor, also convinced the girl to take alcohol.

“As an expert I count such cases as dead on arrival. How does stakeholders to do to ensure that the Gender Unit of the Police is adequately funded to take over cases and diligently investigate and prosecute cases? Until all these things are done all what is said here is rhetoric.”

Also speaking was the VAPP Coordinator, Dr Ene Ede, pointing out that, “22 years now we have been on this but took 16 years, and it is now six years the VAPP Act was passed and yet states are yet not being able to adopt, not that is a foreign law, it is our own law.

“Just to adopt, what is the problem with that? We have yellow colour indicating that seven States which have passed the bill but their governors have held their assent to themselves. What is the reason? More advocacies needed; 26 States have passed and assented but you need supporting structures to implement or enforce the law.

“Like Federal Capital Territory, FCT, what is the barrier to securing justice is when there is no sufficient evidence. SAC centres are key to securing evidence and it is located in Bwari. The only State that has proper funding is Bauchi in the country as a whole.”

In another goodwill message, the Assistant Chief Legal Officer, National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, Mariam Kadiri, said, “The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, in the promotion and protection of human rights of Nigerians including the SDG on domestic and human rights violence has over the years among the SDGs set up special panel of investigation, experts in women and gender based violence, to investigate cases of Sexual and Gender Based Violence, SGBV, make appropriate recommendations to government, and assist survivors or victims of this violence, in assessing remedy and compensations.

“We have also involved in five days of activism with the theme ‘Equality and Dignity of Nigerian Women’, and also being engaging with stakeholders.”

