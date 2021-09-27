In its bid to ensure adolescent and young girls have access to comprehensive sexual education and access to free health services, Youth Development and Empowerment Initiative, YEDI, in partnership with Smallworld and the Common Goal has organised Skillz Girls Holiday Camp in Ebute- Metta area of Lagos State.

Speaking during the week-long programme, the Executive Director of YEDI, Tomisin Adeoye explained that the camp was designed to bridge the gap in Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, SRHR, of adolescents and women.

Tomisin said they observed that most times young and adolescent girls have limited access to SRHR information and services which in turn, leads to negative health outcomes.

“YEDI is an adolescent health organisation that educates, empowers and inspires youth and community development in Nigeria using sound, proven models.

“Founded in 2011, YEDI has reached over 250,000 young people in schools and communities in Abuja FCT and Lagos, Akwa-Ibom, and Ogun States, with evidence-based programme designed to facilitate access to health services and promote adherence to healthy behaviour.

Speaking, the Out-of-School Coordinator for YEDI, Akinwale Ayokeji urged parents to pay more attention to their children and show them love.

On her part, YEDI’s Master Trainer, Isimijola Damilola said that some of the girls open up about their sexual abuse experience in which they are unable to disclose to their parents, “I am appealing to parents to build a good relationship with their children so that they can open up to them.

A parent who came to monitor the quality of the programme, Mrs. Ayanbadejo Oluwakemi expressed satisfaction and urged YEDI to make it an annual event for more children to benefit. “Some of the things that I don’t even know before, my daughter will come back from this training in the afternoon and enlighten me. We want to plead with you to make regular events every holiday period so that many more children can benefit.

