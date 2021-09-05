



Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has condemned the killing of Mr Olajide Sowore, younger brother to former Presidential candidate, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

Olajide was killed on Saturday in Okada, Edo.

The governor in a condolences message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Muhammed Onogwu, commiserated with the Sowore family, stating that the death of Olajide was indeed a painful one.

Bello noted that evil men carrying out such an act of cowardice on a harmless citizen, must be brought to book, adding that no life should be lost in such a barbaric manner.

The governor said the 50-year-old Olajide Sowore, a student of Pharmacy at the Igbinedion University, Okada, was making such remarkable feat at that age, hence served as an inspiration and example of a determined individual.

He prayed for God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss, urging security operatives not to leave any stone unturned to unravel those behind such act of callousness.