Xiaomi level up the Nigeria mobile industry with the online launch of Redmi 10 across its Nigeria social media and stakeholders launch at the Providence Hotel by Matins, Ikeja GRA.

The device has been officially announced in Nigeria by Mr. Somoye Habeeb, Marketing Director, Xiaomi Nigeria. The Redmi 9 successor brings updated features all around. Let’s take a detailed look at the specs of this phone along with its price and availability.

Redmi 10 features a plastic build and comes in three colors, namely Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue. The former two color variants sport a matte finish while the latter has a glossy finish. The device measures 161.95 x 75.53 x 8.92mm in dimensions and weighs 181g.

The Redmi 10 flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD DotDisplay with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Adaptive Sync refresh rate (90Hz), and a centered punch-hole. The panel supports both Reading mode 3.0 as well as Sunlight display.

Further, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. As for software, the handset runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

As for optics, Redmi 10 houses a quad-camera setup on its rear consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Whereas, for selfies and video calls, it uses an 8MP snapper.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GNSS (GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS), USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Other features of the phone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, a MicroSD card slot, and an IR blaster. Last but not least, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging (22.5W charger included in the box) and 9W reverse charging.

Redmi 10 Price and Availability

In Nigeria, the Redmi 10 will retail at N85,000, N87,500 and N96,200 for the 4GB + 64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants respectively.