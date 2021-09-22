World Peace Day: Oyo, Aviary Club preach forgiveness

By Adeola Badru

As part of joint efforts to commemorate the year 2021 World Peace Day, the Oyo State Government in collaboration with the Oluyole chapter of Aviary Club and the United Nations have all advocated for forgiveness and genuine reconciliation among Nigerians to promote peaceful coexistence and to forestall social discrimination.

Speaking with journalists at the 2021 World’s Peace Day held at the Western Hall, Oyo State Secretariat, Ibadan, the Special Assistant on Community Relations to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, Olufemi Josiah, who represented the state government, maintained that there can not be real peace in the absence of justice.

The governor’s aide said it is expected in any violence ridden state or country in the world that peace should be maintained for at least 24 hours as a commemoration of the global peace day which is celebrated annually across all countries of the world.

He attributed three key factors militating against achieving sustainable peace in any society to social justice, distributive justice, and procedural justice which he said, can guarantee fairness and equity.

The governor’s aide, added that the Seyi Makinde led government is already addressing the stated injustices via correction of systemic flaws by creating equal access to quality and free education for all regardless of social or economic status.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to tell all residents of Oyo state and Nigerians as a whole that while we are pursuing peace, we should equally pursue justice.

“Social justice, distributive justice, procedural justice such that there will be fairness and equity tailored towards achieving lasting peace.”

“At the same time we should not forget that while we are preaching peace, we should also preach forgiveness because if there is no forgiveness there can be no true reconciliation,” Josiah stated.

The former Oyo Assembly lawmaker, said the approach to governance by the present administration is the state is based merit and not about knowing someone in power.

“The government of Oyo State under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde has actually started addressing those stated areas because we as a government, believe in social justice that is why Governor Makinde has created free and quality education for all.”

“If every child has equal access to sound education then we have provided a level playing ground for every child to aspire for greatness and pathway to achieving their full potentials.”

“At the same time Seyi Makinde is seriously promoting procedural justice because if you look at what is happening in the Civil Service, a lot of people who are overdue for promotion at getting promoted without affinity with anybody to extort them in order to influence their promotion.

“Retirees and pensioners who have worked for years meritoriously without their pensions and getting paid now under Governor Makinde as and when due,” Josiah added.

He, however, said that the state government will continue to consolidate on the gains of its achievements to create an enabling environment where everyone will have equal access to aspire for greatness and be exposed to the path of becoming self fulfilled.

