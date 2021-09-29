The national Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Wednesday, offered free medical services to members of the public at the Sango Motor Park, to commemorate the World Heart Day.

The President of the association, Dr Temitope Hussein, said that the event, which was in collaboration with Servier Pharmaceutical Company, was part of its corporate social responsibility to reach out to the people.

He said that the outreach, which included free Health talk, blood pressure check, blood glucose check, dental checkup, and ECG, among others, targeted about 600 people.

Hussein stated that the choice of motor park for the outreach was borne out of the importance attached to the health of drivers, adding that appropriate counselling and medications were also given to people.

“With our strike entering 59 days, we are still hoping that the Federal Government will accede to our demands.

“But today is ‘World Heart Day’ and we thought it wise as an association of resident doctors to give back to society.

“In spite of our strike, we still have an obligation to our community. They are our people, and we are always glad to serve,” he said.

The NARD president said the theme of 2021 World Heart Day, was to get everybody to embrace the electronic tools to monitor the Heart, like the blood pressure machine.

He said: “prevention is key and we want people to monitor their health in their various homes before they start having complications.

“So, that they can pick these things up very early and that is the message we are giving to people here,” he said.

In his remark, the Chairman, Ibadan North Local Government Park Management System (PMS), Alhaji Taofeek Akanni, described the free medical checkup as a good initiative, adding that it will go a long way in saving people’s lives, particularly PMS members.

According to him, everybody wants good health care, but for paucity of funds, due to the economic situation of the country.

Some of the beneficiaries of the medical outreach, Mr Tiamiyu Hassan and Mrs Ayoola Kola, lauded the initiative and commended the organisers for the initiative.

“It is very important to have a regular health check, even when you don’t have any symptoms, you just have to know your medical status,” Hassan said.

