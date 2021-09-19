… Join call for a cleaner planet

By Chioma Obinna

To mark this year’s World Clean Up Day, no fewer than 200 Nestlé volunteers cleaned up seven markets across Nigeria. The Clean-up Day 2021 saw the removing and properly disposing of over 3,000 kg of waste from the environment.

The exercise was championed by Nestlé Cares, the company’s global staff volunteering platform.

The World Clean-up Day unites countries, communities and volunteers across the world for clean-up exercises, promoting the need for proper management of waste and raising global awareness and action for a cleaner planet.

Speaking at the clean-up exercise at the Arena Market, Oshodi, Lagos the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, of Nestlé Nigeria PLC , Wassim Elhusseini, who participated in the exercise, said: “At Nestlé Nigeria, we continue to take progressive steps on the journey towards ensuring a waste free future in line with our global commitment to preserving the environment. We are committed to leading lasting and impactful change in tackling waste pollution through initiatives like this clean-up exercise. We not only contribute to driving solutions by taking concrete action, but we also aim to raise awareness and promote behavioral change on proper waste management, beginning within our company.

“I am therefore happy to see over 200 Nestlé Cares volunteers joining the cleanup exercise in markets across Nigeria.”

This is the third year that Nestlé Nigeria is collaborating with other stakeholders and partners to take action to protect the environment.

Speaking, Founder/CEO of African Clean-up Initiative, implementing partner for the Nestlé Cares cleanup exercise, Alexander Akhigbe, said the challenge of indiscriminate waste disposal was glaring and requires sustained multi-sector efforts to address.

“Everyone has a role to play in keeping the environment clean, as this is the only planet we have.”

In 2018, the company revealed that it was taking steps globally to promote environmental sustainability through well-orchestrated efforts based on three pillars including; phase out all non-recyclable or hard-to-recycle plastics and replace these with alternative materials that are recyclable or even biodegradable by 2025, achieving a waste-free future by driving projects to prevent further accumulation of plastic in the environment and also collaborating with stakeholders and organisations to achieve this and the third pillar is driving behavioral change through education and awareness beginning within the organisation.

In 2020, the company also announced her global commitment to halve her greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

Nestlé Nigeria is a leading member of the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) which drives Industry collaboration on post consumption waste management and recycling.