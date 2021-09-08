By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Workers in the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products industry, have said gratuity and pension are different, insisting that pension cannot replace gratuity.

Leaders of National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees, NUCFRLANMPE, and their Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, CANMPSSAN, counterpart, reiterated the workers’ position at the 29th Annual Nationwide Industrial Relations seminar, at Ibadan, Oyo State.

President of NUCFRLANMPE, Babatunde Goke Olatunji, among others, noted that “gratuity is very important to boost Workers’ productivity and loyalty of staff.”

He advised “employers to ensure that the issue of gratuity is retained and existed side by side with pension.”

On his part, President of CANMPSSAN, Segun David, said “For the record, CANMPSSAN wishes to reiterate its position on gratuity to all member companies that, we have not stopped gratuity. We have only communicated to our employers to have a meaningful discussion with our members at their various plant levels and agreement reached should be communicated to the National Secretariat.

“We want our employers to know that gratuity cannot be replaced with pension.

“Meanwhile, gratuity as far as CANMPSSAN is concerned is divorced from pension as the case in the public sector”.

