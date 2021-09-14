UNESCO building

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on Monday in Abuja said that women must help one another to achieve the desired emancipation of women in all ramifications.

UNESCO’s Director- General, Ms Audrey Azoulay, made the assertion during her visit to Nigeria for the 33rd Session of the International Coordinating Council of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB-ICC).

She said that women must also show solidarity support to the younger generation in the areas of education, women science and women development.

“I am delighted to see women of different colours, different uniforms and in smiling mood, to make women agenda of emancipation come true; we need another dimension.

“We must support women education, women in science and women development. Adolescent girls are taken out for exploitation and different agenda that we don’t know. Women need to help one another.

“I thank the Minister, Women Development Centre for promoting the course of women,” Azoulay stressed.Earlier in her welcome address, the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, told the August visitor that Nigerian women are resilient when it comes to hard work.

According to her, there is no field of profession that Nigerian women are not involved, adding that, in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of women lost their lives.

Tallen said that Nigerian women need more support on women empowerment, political emancipation, girl child education and many more, and called for UNESCO’s support.

Dr Hajjo Sani, a former Minister of Women Affairs, express her happiness at the coming of UNESCO’s Director-General to Nigeria, after her appointment as the Nigeria Permanent Delegate to UNESCO.

She said that the UNESCO Director-General had agenda for Africa of which Nigeria will not be exempted from it.

“We are sure that UNESCO will do something for Nigerian women during her reign; we have a lot of things to do to promote and benefit women’s lives,” Sani said.

Speaking also, Mrs Comfort Lamtey, UN Country Representative to Nigeria, stated that the UN was happy with the minister over her priority on women empowerment.

Lamtey said that the UN will continue to work with Nigeria for the progress of Nigerian women.

(NAN)

